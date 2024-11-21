UK Targets Isabel dos Santos in Anti-Corruption Sanctions

The British government has sanctioned Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, imposing a travel ban and freezing her assets under its global anti-corruption regime. The move is part of wider measures aimed at curbing international corruption practices.

Dos Santos, daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, faces longstanding accusations of misappropriating vast sums while she was at the helm of Angola's state oil company Sonangol and telecoms giant Unitel. Despite denying the allegations, she claims these actions are politically motivated.

In a recent legal setback, dos Santos failed to overturn a UK court's decision to freeze over half a billion pounds of her assets. Additionally, Interpol has issued a red notice for her arrest. The UK has extended its campaign to include sanctions on seven other individuals in the ongoing anti-corruption effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)