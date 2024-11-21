Cambodian Activist Ny Nak Sentenced Amid Rising Dissents

The Cambodian judicial system made headlines again as activist Ny Nak received a two-year prison sentence, convicted of incitement and defamation. His arrest is part of a larger crackdown on dissent that has seen two dozen critics jailed in recent months, as per human rights group Licadho.

Ny Nak's charges stem from a 2023 Facebook post accusing the country's labour minister of acquiring land unjustly, allegations both the minister and government deny. His lawyer, Chuong Chou Ngy, announced plans to appeal the sentence, arguing the conviction punishes the mere expression of opinion.

Ny Nak previously faced an 18-month sentence for a satirical social media post parodying a speech by former premier Hun Sen. The Cambodian government maintains that it targets only lawbreakers, despite condemnation from international human rights organizations.

