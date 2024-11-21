Left Menu

Cambodian Activist Ny Nak Sentenced Amid Rising Dissents

Cambodian activist Ny Nak received a two-year prison sentence for incitement and defamation, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on government critics. The court found him guilty over a 2023 Facebook post alleging misconduct by the labour minister. Ny Nak plans to appeal the decision as a matter of free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:24 IST
Cambodian Activist Ny Nak Sentenced Amid Rising Dissents

The Cambodian judicial system made headlines again as activist Ny Nak received a two-year prison sentence, convicted of incitement and defamation. His arrest is part of a larger crackdown on dissent that has seen two dozen critics jailed in recent months, as per human rights group Licadho.

Ny Nak's charges stem from a 2023 Facebook post accusing the country's labour minister of acquiring land unjustly, allegations both the minister and government deny. His lawyer, Chuong Chou Ngy, announced plans to appeal the sentence, arguing the conviction punishes the mere expression of opinion.

Ny Nak previously faced an 18-month sentence for a satirical social media post parodying a speech by former premier Hun Sen. The Cambodian government maintains that it targets only lawbreakers, despite condemnation from international human rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024