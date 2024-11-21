Labour Ministry Launches Campaign for UAN Activation with Biometric Authentication to Follow

The Central Government has issued directives to Ministries and Departments to ensure that welfare scheme subsidies and incentives are delivered through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge, with 100% biometric Aadhaar authentication. To streamline this process further, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has instructed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to intensify efforts to activate the Universal Account Numbers (UAN) of employees under a campaign mode.

Aadhaar Integration for Transparency Aadhaar, being a robust identity framework, simplifies government processes, promotes transparency, and ensures seamless delivery of benefits. Aadhaar-based verification eliminates the need for multiple identity documents, streamlining the entitlement process for beneficiaries.

Activation Timeline for Employers Employers must activate UAN for employees joining in the financial year 2024–25 through Aadhaar-based OTP by November 30, 2024, starting with recent hires. Subsequently, the activation process must cover all employees.

Benefits of UAN Activation Once activated, employees can access the EPFO’s comprehensive online services conveniently. This includes:

Managing Provident Fund (PF) accounts

Downloading PF passbooks

Submitting online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers

Updating personal details

Real-time tracking of claims

24/7 access to EPFO services, eliminating the need for physical visits

Step-by-Step Process for UAN Activation

Employees can activate their UAN using the following steps:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal.

Click the “Activate UAN” link under “Important Links”.

Enter details such as UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification and click “Get Authorization PIN”.

Enter the OTP sent to the registered Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Upon successful activation, a password will be sent to the registered mobile number for account access.

Future Plans: Biometric Authentication with Face Recognition

In the next phase, UAN activation will integrate Biometric Authentication using Face Recognition Technology. This advanced measure aims to enhance security and ensure accurate identity verification for EPFO services.

Ministry’s Call to Employers

The Ministry has urged employers to ensure timely UAN activation for their workforce, emphasizing that this move not only enhances employee convenience but also aligns with the government’s broader agenda of “Ease of Doing Business”.

Strengthening EPFO Services

The UAN activation drive, combined with Aadhaar-based technology, reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging digital infrastructure for transparent and efficient service delivery. It also aligns with the nation’s push towards a digital-first economy and demonstrates a progressive shift in modernizing employee benefit systems.