Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed After Rs 10 Lakh Scam

Two individuals, Devraj Kapoor and Fateh Singh, were arrested for duping a man of Rs 10 lakh in an online investment scam. The victim was lured through a social media group. They were caught by police investigating the money trail, revealing their transient lifestyle across Jaipur and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two individuals accused of defrauding a man of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of online investment opportunities.

The suspects, identified as Devraj Kapoor, 40, and Fateh Singh, 25, allegedly enticed the victim through a social media platform.

After intense investigation focusing on financial transactions and technical data, authorities tracked and arrested the accused from Jaipur and Maharashtra on November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

