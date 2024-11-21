Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed After Rs 10 Lakh Scam
Two individuals, Devraj Kapoor and Fateh Singh, were arrested for duping a man of Rs 10 lakh in an online investment scam. The victim was lured through a social media group. They were caught by police investigating the money trail, revealing their transient lifestyle across Jaipur and Maharashtra.
In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two individuals accused of defrauding a man of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of online investment opportunities.
The suspects, identified as Devraj Kapoor, 40, and Fateh Singh, 25, allegedly enticed the victim through a social media platform.
After intense investigation focusing on financial transactions and technical data, authorities tracked and arrested the accused from Jaipur and Maharashtra on November 6.
