Outrage Erupts Over Shocking Animal Abuse Incident in Greater Noida

A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has emerged from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was caught on camera violently attacking his pet dog. The police, on Thursday, confirmed the alarming details of the case.

Anil Kumar Pandey, Inspector-in-charge of Ecotech-3 Police Station, stated that a viral video first surfaced on social media, showing what appeared to be a woman assaulting a dog. However, the investigation revealed that the perpetrator is actually a 40-year-old man named Harishankar Gupta, who was mistaken for a woman due to his attire and long hair.

The shocking video drew widespread condemnation, including remarks from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. Tandon urged authorities to take swift, strict action against Gupta, echoing the sentiments of many outraged citizens demanding justice for the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)