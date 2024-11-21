Ruto Halts Controversial Airport Deal Amid Adani Scandal
Kenyan President William Ruto called off a major procurement deal with India's Adani Group for Nairobi's main airport, following the U.S. indictment of founder Gautam Adani. The project involved a second runway and terminal upgrade, but was canceled due to new findings from investigative agencies.
In a significant move, Kenyan President William Ruto has terminated an anticipated procurement deal awarding control of Nairobi's primary airport to India's Adani Group. This comes after the U.S. indictment of Gautam Adani, the group's billionaire founder.
Initially aimed at expanding the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with a new runway and terminal improvements, the deal has been scrapped per 'new information' from investigative agencies, as mentioned by Ruto in his state address. This decision aligns with the government's push for transparency.
The Adani Group has denied all allegations, voicing intentions to seek legal redress. This development follows a court's suspension, last month, of a similar long-term lease proposal in exchange for airport expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
