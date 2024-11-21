Left Menu

Ruto Halts Controversial Airport Deal Amid Adani Scandal

Kenyan President William Ruto called off a major procurement deal with India's Adani Group for Nairobi's main airport, following the U.S. indictment of founder Gautam Adani. The project involved a second runway and terminal upgrade, but was canceled due to new findings from investigative agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:48 IST
Ruto Halts Controversial Airport Deal Amid Adani Scandal

In a significant move, Kenyan President William Ruto has terminated an anticipated procurement deal awarding control of Nairobi's primary airport to India's Adani Group. This comes after the U.S. indictment of Gautam Adani, the group's billionaire founder.

Initially aimed at expanding the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with a new runway and terminal improvements, the deal has been scrapped per 'new information' from investigative agencies, as mentioned by Ruto in his state address. This decision aligns with the government's push for transparency.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations, voicing intentions to seek legal redress. This development follows a court's suspension, last month, of a similar long-term lease proposal in exchange for airport expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024