Unmasking the Cryptocurrency Conundrum: The Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

Gaurav Mehta, an audit firm employee, faced questioning from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday as part of their ongoing probe into the alleged Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam.

The CBI registered three cases related to this scam in October, prompting their call for Mehta's appearance after his name surfaced in tapes allegedly featuring Maharashtra political leaders discussing substantial cryptocurrency encashments.

Officials concentrated their questioning on Mehta's knowledge surrounding the tapes and any involvement in documented cryptocurrency investments, seeking insights into his role in the reported transactions. The Supreme Court had previously assigned jurisdiction over ten related cases to the CBI in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)