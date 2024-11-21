Left Menu

Unmasking the Cryptocurrency Conundrum: The Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

Gaurav Mehta, an audit company employee, was questioned by the CBI concerning the Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam. Mehta's name appeared in purported tapes of Maharashtra political leaders discussing cryptocurrency dealings. The Supreme Court transferred related cases to the CBI in December 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:01 IST
Unmasking the Cryptocurrency Conundrum: The Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurav Mehta, an audit firm employee, faced questioning from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday as part of their ongoing probe into the alleged Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam.

The CBI registered three cases related to this scam in October, prompting their call for Mehta's appearance after his name surfaced in tapes allegedly featuring Maharashtra political leaders discussing substantial cryptocurrency encashments.

Officials concentrated their questioning on Mehta's knowledge surrounding the tapes and any involvement in documented cryptocurrency investments, seeking insights into his role in the reported transactions. The Supreme Court had previously assigned jurisdiction over ten related cases to the CBI in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024