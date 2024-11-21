Adani Group's US Indictment Sparks Political Storm in India
Allegations of bribery against the Adani Group in the US have fueled political attacks in India, with opposition leaders demanding a thorough investigation. The charges, which Adani denies, are poised to dominate upcoming parliamentary sessions and potentially impact the conglomerate's operations and political dynamics in India.
The Adani Group faces serious allegations of bribery and fraud in the United States, giving opposition parties in India ample reasons to call for a comprehensive investigation. Leading the charge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani, accusing him of breaking laws in both nations.
Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with Adani, suggesting the businessman enjoys protection under Modi's tenure. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied the allegations, labeling the accusations as baseless and asserting full compliance with laws, intending to explore legal defenses.
As the opposition prepares to confront the government in the winter parliamentary session, there is a unified demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe. Meanwhile, details from US prosecutors allege that Adani orchestrated a scheme involving significant bribes to Indian officials to secure lucrative solar power deals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
