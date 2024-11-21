Protest Demands Accelerated Investigation in West Bengal Medic's Rape-Murder Case

Voicing concern over the slow pace of investigations, the CPI(M) staged a protest rally on Thursday calling on the CBI to expedite its probe into the rape-murder of a medic from RG Kar hospital over three months ago.

Chanting slogans and waving red flags, protesters were stopped by CISF personnel outside the CBI office in Salt Lake. Undeterred, Md Salim, CPI(M) state secretary, rallied around 1,000 demonstrators, demanding a broader scope for the investigation. Salim urged continuous protests for justice and encouraged peaceful gatherings outside Sealdah court, where the case is heard, to advocate for transparency.

Salim submitted a demand list to CBI officials, stressing a thorough and unbiased investigation free from political influence. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of manipulating police narratives to protect party loyalists and underscored the corruption in state hospitals like RG Kar, leading to widespread misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)