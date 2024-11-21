Italy's Controversial Migrant Court Ruling Stirs Political Storm

Italy's right-wing coalition has passed new rules changing the courts responsible for validating migrant detentions, drawing criticism from the opposition which claims it is a vendetta against judges who impeded a plan to send asylum seekers to Albania.

The Albanian facilities are crucial to the government's strategy on illegal immigration, with the new legislation seeking to transfer jurisdiction from specialized migrant judges to regular appeal courts. This proposal, approved by a parliamentary committee, requires final parliamentary approval where the government holds a majority.

The Democratic Party (PD) denounced the move as revenge against judges upholding legal principles, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party argues it enhances efficiency and human rights jurisdiction. The legal changes have widened tensions, involving even Italian President Sergio Mattarella and U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk, who controversially commented on the judiciary's stance.

