Meloni's Critique Ignites Political Fire in Kerala

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's speech has been utilized by the BJP in Kerala to criticize the Communists and Congress, highlighting the ongoing nationalist versus leftist political battle. By praising Trump and condemning the Left's double standards, Meloni's remarks have intensified the discourse on political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:18 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent remarks have been thrust into the spotlight by the BJP in Kerala, as the party used her speech to challenge the Communists and Congress. This move highlights the persistent political struggle between nationalist and leftist ideologies in the state, dominated by the LDF and UDF.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar shared a video of Meloni's speech from the Conservative Political Action Conference, emphasizing her praise for Donald Trump and criticism of the Left's reaction to his presidency. Meloni accused the Left of hypocrisy, claiming conservatives are unfairly labeled as threats to democracy, whereas leftist coalitions are celebrated.

Meloni drew parallels between today's conservative leaders and past prominent leftist figures, illustrating a perceived double standard. Her comments have intensified the political discourse in Kerala, where the BJP has been striving to strengthen its presence amidst the LDF-UDF dominance since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

