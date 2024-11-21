Left Menu

Whistleblower from Central Africa Exposes Russian Disinformation

Ephrem Yalike-Ngonzo, a journalist, was used by Russian Wagner forces to spread propaganda in Central African Republic. He exposed Russia's disinformation strategy after fleeing to Europe, revealing human rights abuses and the Kremlin's aim to destabilize African countries while suppressing dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:14 IST
Ephrem Yalike-Ngonzo, a seasoned journalist, found himself entangled in a complex web of propaganda orchestrated by Russian-backed Wagner forces operating in the Central African Republic. Recruited in 2019, Yalike-Ngonzo was initially unaware of the true nature of his assignment—a calculated effort to disseminate misinformation and bolster Russia's influence in Africa.

Despite facing threats and heightened intimidation, Yalike-Ngonzo managed to escape with the assistance of The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa and has since sought refuge in Europe. He now openly challenges the Kremlin's disinformation tactics, emphasizing the importance of exposing such manipulative practices to prevent their replication elsewhere on the continent.

During a two-year investigative effort, consortium Forbidden Stories, and partners including Le Monde, uncovered details of Yalike-Ngonzo's experiences. The revelations shed light on a disinformation campaign aimed at defending military regimes, suppressing dissent, and promoting anti-Western sentiments across Africa, ultimately painting a clear picture of Moscow's geopolitical strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

