Tragic End: Police Officer's Life Cut Short by Husband's Vengeance

In a shocking incident in north Kerala, a woman police officer, Divyashree, was reportedly murdered by her husband, Rajesh, on Thursday evening. The tragic event unfolded in Palliyeri, Karivellur where she was working as a civil police officer at the Chandera Police Station in the Kasaragod district.

According to police reports, Rajesh unleashed a brutal attack on Divyashree, allegedly hacking her to death after dousing her in petrol and setting her ablaze. The attack also left her father, Vasu, injured, and he is now receiving medical care at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital.

The couple had been living separately due to familial conflict. After the incident, Rajesh fled the scene but was captured later in Kannur. Presently, he is undergoing interrogation at the Payyannur police station. Authorities plan to formally record his arrest soon.

