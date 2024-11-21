Left Menu

Tragic End: Police Officer's Life Cut Short by Husband's Vengeance

Divyashree, a police officer from Kasaragod, Kerala, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Rajesh. The attack, involving petrol and fire, occurred amid a family dispute. Her father was also injured. Rajesh fled but was apprehended in Kannur. Police interrogation is ongoing, and his arrest is expected to be recorded soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:41 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident in north Kerala, a woman police officer, Divyashree, was reportedly murdered by her husband, Rajesh, on Thursday evening. The tragic event unfolded in Palliyeri, Karivellur where she was working as a civil police officer at the Chandera Police Station in the Kasaragod district.

According to police reports, Rajesh unleashed a brutal attack on Divyashree, allegedly hacking her to death after dousing her in petrol and setting her ablaze. The attack also left her father, Vasu, injured, and he is now receiving medical care at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital.

The couple had been living separately due to familial conflict. After the incident, Rajesh fled the scene but was captured later in Kannur. Presently, he is undergoing interrogation at the Payyannur police station. Authorities plan to formally record his arrest soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

