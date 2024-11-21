Left Menu

Corruption Clash: Croatia and EU at Odds Over Minister's Case

A conflict between Croatia and the EU over jurisdiction in a corruption case involving ex-Health Minister Vili Beros has intensified. The EU wants to lead the investigation, while Croatia insists its USKOK office will handle it. The case questions Croatia's commitment to EU law standards.

Updated: 21-11-2024 23:42 IST
In a contentious standoff, Croatia and the European Union are at loggerheads over who should lead the probe into a corruption case involving former Health Minister Vili Beros. The EU's chief prosecutor has raised concerns about Zagreb's adherence to the rule of law, exacerbating tensions.

The discord arose after Croatian authorities arrested Beros on corruption suspicions, only for the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to reveal its own ongoing investigation into the matter. Beros, who denies any wrongdoing, was dismissed and detained for a month as inquiries continue.

This week, Croatia's State Attorney General Ivan Turudic asserted that the country's Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime (USKOK) would prosecute the case, despite the EU's insistence on taking over. The situation underscores broader concerns about Croatia's ability to uphold EU legal standards.

