Sudan's Capital Erupts Amidst Intelligence Chief's Arrest

Heavy gunfire erupted in Juba, South Sudan, amid the arrest of former intelligence chief Akol Koor Kuc. The situation reflects a broader power struggle in the government, following his dismissal by President Salva Kiir. The unrest coincides with postponed elections and ongoing tensions among government factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:25 IST
Heavy gunfire broke out in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Thursday evening following an attempt to arrest the former head of the intelligence service, according to Reuters journalists and a United Nations alert.

Gunfire started around 7 p.m. local time and lasted sporadically for over an hour before subsiding. Reports indicated that the shooting was linked to the arrest of Akol Koor Kuc, the ousted leader of the National Security Service. A U.N. alert advised staff in Juba to remain sheltered.

The dismissal of Kuc earlier this month by President Salva Kiir, who replaced him with a close ally, is seen by analysts as part of a larger power struggle within the government. This internal conflict emerges as the country postpones its elections for the second time, a process initially scheduled for December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

