Kim Jong Un's Fierce Accusations: A New Chapter in US-North Korea Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of heightening tensions, pushing the Korean peninsula towards unprecedented nuclear war risks. Highlighting previous failed negotiations, Kim claims the U.S. maintains an aggressive stance. He promises advancements in weaponry and critiques U.S.-South Korea collaborations amid rising international tensions.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has lashed out at the United States, accusing it of escalating tensions and provocations. According to North Korean state media KCNA, Kim remarked that the Korean peninsula is closer to a nuclear war risk now more than ever before.

In a speech delivered at a military exhibition in Pyongyang, Kim criticized former diplomatic efforts with Washington, asserting these only confirmed the U.S.'s aggressive policies against North Korea.

Despite meetings between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump, negotiations faltered over nuclear disarmament and sanctions relief. Kim has vowed to enhance North Korea's defense capabilities and responded to international scrutiny over its alliance with Moscow by blaming the U.S. and allies for escalating hostility.

