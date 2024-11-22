Teacher's Secret Arsenal: Greece's Latest Anti-Terrorism Bust

A 49-year-old teacher in Athens has been taken into custody by Greece's anti-terrorism police following the discovery of a significant arms cache. Found in a central Athens flat, the cache included firearms, hand grenades, and over 12 kilograms of explosives, such as TNT and ammonium dynamite.

Police were tipped off by the flat's owner, who had rented it to the teacher since 2008. The suspect, described as having no apparent criminal background, was identified from CCTV footage. Originally, the teacher claimed the flat was intended for book storage, renting it under an alias.

The arrest comes a few weeks after a bomb incident on October 31, linked to anti-establishment guerrilla group activities. Although a government official stated that the two cases are likely unconnected, they underscore Greece's long history of political violence, which spiked following a high-profile police shooting in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)