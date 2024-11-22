Left Menu

Teacher's Secret Arsenal: Greece's Latest Anti-Terrorism Bust

A 49-year-old teacher in Athens has been detained after a cache of firearms and explosives was discovered in a rented flat. The police were alerted by the flat owner, and the teacher was traced via CCTV. The arms are not linked to recent guerrilla activities, officials say.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:53 IST
Teacher's Secret Arsenal: Greece's Latest Anti-Terrorism Bust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A 49-year-old teacher in Athens has been taken into custody by Greece's anti-terrorism police following the discovery of a significant arms cache. Found in a central Athens flat, the cache included firearms, hand grenades, and over 12 kilograms of explosives, such as TNT and ammonium dynamite.

Police were tipped off by the flat's owner, who had rented it to the teacher since 2008. The suspect, described as having no apparent criminal background, was identified from CCTV footage. Originally, the teacher claimed the flat was intended for book storage, renting it under an alias.

The arrest comes a few weeks after a bomb incident on October 31, linked to anti-establishment guerrilla group activities. Although a government official stated that the two cases are likely unconnected, they underscore Greece's long history of political violence, which spiked following a high-profile police shooting in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024