Teacher's Secret Arsenal: Greece's Latest Anti-Terrorism Bust
A 49-year-old teacher in Athens has been detained after a cache of firearms and explosives was discovered in a rented flat. The police were alerted by the flat owner, and the teacher was traced via CCTV. The arms are not linked to recent guerrilla activities, officials say.
- Country:
- Greece
A 49-year-old teacher in Athens has been taken into custody by Greece's anti-terrorism police following the discovery of a significant arms cache. Found in a central Athens flat, the cache included firearms, hand grenades, and over 12 kilograms of explosives, such as TNT and ammonium dynamite.
Police were tipped off by the flat's owner, who had rented it to the teacher since 2008. The suspect, described as having no apparent criminal background, was identified from CCTV footage. Originally, the teacher claimed the flat was intended for book storage, renting it under an alias.
The arrest comes a few weeks after a bomb incident on October 31, linked to anti-establishment guerrilla group activities. Although a government official stated that the two cases are likely unconnected, they underscore Greece's long history of political violence, which spiked following a high-profile police shooting in 2008.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- teacher
- anti-terrorism
- police
- detained
- explosives
- Athens
- guerrilla
- violence
- political
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: French Officials Detained at Jerusalem Site
Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Indian Railway Station Amidst Cross-Border Trespass Investigation
Amsterdam police say 5 people hospitalised and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans, reports AP.
Bomb Scare at Kolkata Airport Thwarted, Passenger Detained
Artistic Protest: Youths Detained Over 'Objectionable Painting'