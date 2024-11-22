Left Menu

Wankhede's Plea for Independent Probe in Defamation Case Against Malik

Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB officer, has petitioned the Bombay High Court to transfer an atrocity case against NCP's Nawab Malik to the CBI. Wankhede alleges police inaction has caused distress due to defamatory remarks by Malik targeting his caste. He seeks court-monitored investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:14 IST
Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, has appealed to the Bombay High Court to transfer the probe of an atrocities case against NCP leader Nawab Malik to an independent agency like the CBI.

In his plea, Wankhede, who serves as an additional commissioner in the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services and belongs to the Mahar Scheduled Caste, claims significant mental distress due to police inaction regarding the case he filed in August 2022 against Malik. The complaint alleges that Malik made defamatory remarks about Wankhede and his family based on caste during interviews and on social media.

The petition, expected to be heard on November 28, argues that no arrest or chargesheet has been filed against Malik, with Wankhede asserting political influence has hindered justice. This comes after Wankhede previously sought redress from both the police and the Scheduled Caste Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

