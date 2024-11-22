Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Aid Workers Caught in Conflict Crossfire

The year has seen a record number of aid worker casualties, with 281 victims primarily due to the Gaza conflict. The majority were local staff in the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite being protected under law, prosecutions remain rare, highlighting concerns over aid operations' safety and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Switzerland

This year marks a tragic milestone for the humanitarian community, with more aid workers killed than in any year since record-keeping began. According to the U.N. humanitarian office and the Aid Worker Security database, 281 aid workers have fallen victim, surpassing the previous high of 280 recorded in 2023.

The data reveals that 178 of these deaths occurred in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, marking a particularly deadly period for United Nations operations in the region. In addition, 25 aid workers were killed in Sudan, further highlighting the dangers faced by humanitarian personnel in conflict zones.

Despite their protected status under international humanitarian law, aid workers frequently find themselves at risk, with few legal proceedings against perpetrators. U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher has called for an end to these violent attacks, urging states to uphold international law and ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

