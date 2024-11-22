Nelson Mandela Bay Launches 2024 Safer Festive Season Programme with Zero-Tolerance Crime Strategy

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has pledged a robust and collaborative effort to maintain safety and security during the 2024 festive season. This commitment, part of the 2024 Safer Festive Season Programme, was unveiled at an event held in Feather Market Hall, led by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and South African Police Service (SAPS) District Commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata.

A Unified Approach to Safety

Mayor Lobishe emphasized the municipality's zero-tolerance approach to crime, underpinned by collaboration across all spheres of government, civil society, and private sectors. The initiative aims to create a safe environment through strategic programmes, infrastructure improvements, and coordinated implementation plans.

“We want a clean and safe city that everyone can enjoy. This is why internal collaboration between the Economic Development, Tourism, and Agriculture (EDTA) department, public health, SAPS, businesses, and the tourism industry is critical,” Lobishe said. She added that the Departments of Home Affairs and Correctional Services have also been integrated into the operation.

The Mayor assured residents, returning workers, and tourists that Nelson Mandela Bay, also known as the "Friendly City," is prepared to deliver a secure and enjoyable festive season.

Road Safety and Law Enforcement Measures

The event also included a successful road safety roadblock on the N2 Neptune Bridge, showcasing the integrated law enforcement efforts. During the operation:

454 vehicles were stopped,

225 vehicles were searched, and

Traffic fines were issued for unlicensed and unregistered vehicles.

Two arrests were made, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and another for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tackling Organized Crime

Major-General Vuyisile Ncata highlighted the growing sophistication of criminal networks, which has necessitated intensified operations across law enforcement agencies, including SAPS, metro police, and traffic services.

Ncata announced plans to focus on crime hotspots, implement more frequent roadblocks, and address crime generators like taverns, ensuring compliance with regulations.

“Criminals are bold, but we are prepared. Since signing the cooperation agreement, the district has recorded reductions in key crime areas, including house robberies, car and truck jackings, and street robberies involving firearms,” Ncata noted.

Community and Economic Impact

The Safer Festive Season Programme not only ensures the security of residents and visitors but also strengthens Nelson Mandela Bay’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination. With improved safety, the city is set to attract more tourists, bolstering local businesses and contributing to the economy.

By addressing both public safety and economic growth, Nelson Mandela Bay is laying the groundwork for a secure and prosperous festive season while reinforcing its commitment to reducing crime year-round. The initiative exemplifies a proactive approach to governance, where partnerships and community engagement play a pivotal role in achieving long-term development goals.