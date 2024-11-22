Suspicious Package Cleared: US Embassy in London Resumes Operations
The U.S. Embassy in London has resumed normal operations following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package by local authorities. Public appointments scheduled for November 22 have been cancelled. The embassy announced the return to regular activity on social media.
After local authorities investigated a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London, operations have returned to normal, the embassy stated on Friday.
The U.S. Embassy announced on social media platform X that all public appointments for November 22 were cancelled, despite the resumption of normal business functions.
Earlier, authorities conducted a controlled explosion to safely manage the situation involving the suspicious package outside the embassy.
