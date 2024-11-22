Tensions Escalate in Gaza Despite ICC Arrest Warrants

Despite the International Criminal Court's recent arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, residents of Gaza see little hope for change in the ongoing conflict. Medics report at least 24 deaths in fresh Israeli airstrikes, adding to the growing casualties in the region.

Israeli forces intensified their incursions into northern Gaza, focusing on areas believed to house Hamas operatives. However, residents fear these actions aim to create a permanent buffer zone, a claim Israel denies. The strikes have devastated local infrastructure, including hospitals, further endangering lives.

Gazans are skeptical that the ICC's decision will influence Israel, citing a history of unmet international resolutions. As mediation efforts falter, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with essential services at risk of collapse without immediate intervention.

