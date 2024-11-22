Rajasthan's Mission for Clean Water: Sharma's Vision

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has prioritized ensuring clean drinking water reaches every resident of the state.

In a recent Public Health Engineering Department review, Sharma assured that funding will not hinder progress, urging officials to efficiently implement state and central government schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit 2.0.

Highlighting employment as a key goal, he emphasized filling over 12,000 departmental vacancies.

