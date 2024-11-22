Left Menu

Rajasthan's Mission for Clean Water: Sharma's Vision

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma focuses on providing clean water to all citizens. Sharma discussed strategies in a Public Health Engineering Department meeting, highlighting funding and monitoring schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit 2.0 for water supply across state. Recruitment in the department is also a priority.

Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:43 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has prioritized ensuring clean drinking water reaches every resident of the state.

In a recent Public Health Engineering Department review, Sharma assured that funding will not hinder progress, urging officials to efficiently implement state and central government schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit 2.0.

Highlighting employment as a key goal, he emphasized filling over 12,000 departmental vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

