NSG Commandos Conduct High-Stakes River Cruise Hostage Drill in Assam

The elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos undertook a high-profile mock drill on Friday to thwart a simulated hostage crisis on a river cruise in Assam, a move reflecting heightened concerns over public safety in popular tourist areas.

Held at Pandu Port on the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, the exercise involved collaborative efforts with multiple state agencies including the local police, Inland Waterways Authority of India, and the National Disaster Response Force, demonstrating a complex scenario involving hostages, potential terrorists, and explosive devices.

This drill aimed to test and refine rapid response and intervention strategies while enhancing coordination among various agencies to ensure preparedness against potential threats, a pressing issue given the increased popularity of inland water transports and potential vulnerabilities.

