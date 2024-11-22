NSG Commandos Conduct High-Stakes River Cruise Hostage Drill in Assam
The National Security Guard conducted a mock drill in Assam to simulate a hostage crisis on a river cruise, aiming to enhance rapid response capabilities. Collaborating with state agencies, the exercise tested coordination to neutralize threats, reflecting growing security concerns around popular cruise attractions.
The elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos undertook a high-profile mock drill on Friday to thwart a simulated hostage crisis on a river cruise in Assam, a move reflecting heightened concerns over public safety in popular tourist areas.
Held at Pandu Port on the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, the exercise involved collaborative efforts with multiple state agencies including the local police, Inland Waterways Authority of India, and the National Disaster Response Force, demonstrating a complex scenario involving hostages, potential terrorists, and explosive devices.
This drill aimed to test and refine rapid response and intervention strategies while enhancing coordination among various agencies to ensure preparedness against potential threats, a pressing issue given the increased popularity of inland water transports and potential vulnerabilities.
