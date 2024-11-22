Tragic Incident Shakes Balepuni Village
A 70-year-old shopkeeper in Balepuni village has been accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The incident was reported after the child's mother noticed her discomfort. Police have arrested the accused under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is in progress.
A disturbing incident in Balepuni village, Ullal taluk, has surfaced, involving a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young child.
The alleged crime came to light when the child's mother noticed signs of distress and promptly filed a complaint.
Authorities have apprehended the suspect under the POCSO Act, and investigations continue to unravel the case.
