Tragic Incident Shakes Balepuni Village

A 70-year-old shopkeeper in Balepuni village has been accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The incident was reported after the child's mother noticed her discomfort. Police have arrested the accused under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident in Balepuni village, Ullal taluk, has surfaced, involving a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

The alleged crime came to light when the child's mother noticed signs of distress and promptly filed a complaint.

Authorities have apprehended the suspect under the POCSO Act, and investigations continue to unravel the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

