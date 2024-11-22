Bihar Police Empowers 3000 Personnel Amid Senior Rank Shortage

Bihar Police is set to empower 3000 of its personnel with responsibilities akin to superior officers within the next month. This initiative is aimed at addressing the shortage of manpower in senior ranks, a move confirmed by Director General of Police (Headquarters) JS Gangwar.

The scheme will benefit eligible constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), and sub-inspectors (SIs). In a similar vein, between 2023 and 2024, about 12,987 policemen had already been elevated to higher responsibilities across various levels within the state.

Reflecting on past practices, 5,787 constables were upgraded to ASI roles, 5,097 ASIs were promoted to SIs, while 905 SIs were given inspector duties in different districts. Additionally, 2,176 personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) were assigned roles as superior officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)