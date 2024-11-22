Left Menu

Bihar Police Empowers 3000 Personnel Amid Senior Rank Shortage

In response to manpower shortages in its senior ranks, Bihar Police will empower 3000 personnel, granting them authority similar to superior officers. Eligible constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and sub-inspectors will receive these responsibilities within a month, continuing the trend from 2023-24 when 12,987 personnel assumed higher roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:21 IST
Bihar Police Empowers 3000 Personnel Amid Senior Rank Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police is set to empower 3000 of its personnel with responsibilities akin to superior officers within the next month. This initiative is aimed at addressing the shortage of manpower in senior ranks, a move confirmed by Director General of Police (Headquarters) JS Gangwar.

The scheme will benefit eligible constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), and sub-inspectors (SIs). In a similar vein, between 2023 and 2024, about 12,987 policemen had already been elevated to higher responsibilities across various levels within the state.

Reflecting on past practices, 5,787 constables were upgraded to ASI roles, 5,097 ASIs were promoted to SIs, while 905 SIs were given inspector duties in different districts. Additionally, 2,176 personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) were assigned roles as superior officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024