Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay €250,000 for 2018 Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly €250,000 for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018. McGregor denied the allegations, claiming consensual interactions. The Dublin jury, however, ruled against him after a trial revealing Hand's injuries and the circumstances of the incident involving drugs and alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:30 IST
Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is facing a hefty fine of €250,000 after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Dublin five years ago.

The verdict against McGregor was delivered by a jury composed of eight women and four men after over six hours of deliberation. The case was brought forward by Nikita Hand, who alleged that McGregor attacked her on December 9, 2018, during a party at a luxury Dublin hotel.

Despite his denials of the allegations and claims of having consensual sex, evidence presented in court depicted a troubling night of drugs and alcohol. The case heightened concerns about accountability among high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

