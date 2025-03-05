Left Menu

Elephant brought for temple festival in Kerala gets agitated, damages several vehicles

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:31 IST
An elephant brought for a temple festival here on Wednesday suddenly became agitated in the evening and damaged several vehicles, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near the Edakochi Sreekrishna Temple, an officer from Palluruthy police station said.

The tusker had been brought for the festival at the Sreekrishna Temple, he added.

No one was injured in the incident, and the exact cause of the elephant's agitation is yet to be determined, police said.

Visuals of the incident showed the elephant running around the temple premises, overturning and pushing aside parked cars, causing extensive damage.

The tusker was finally restrained more than two hours after it became agitated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

