JMM Urges Internet Ban During Jharkhand Vote Counting

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called on the Election Commission to suspend internet services around vote counting centers in Jharkhand, raising concerns over potential interference by electronic experts allegedly hired by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has also demanded a ban on electronic gadgets near these centers.

The vote counting for the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly is set to take place on Saturday. The JMM claims, based on reliable sources, that the BJP has brought in electronic specialists from outside the state, which they argue could compromise the integrity of the counting process.

In a letter to the Election Commission, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya stressed the need for transparency, suggesting the use of loudspeakers to announce results after each round of counting. The party hopes these measures will ensure a fair outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)