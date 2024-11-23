Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fights for Freedom: Bail Hearing Highlights Legal Drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks release on $50-million bail pending a trial over sex-trafficking charges. Combs denies the accusations, claiming consensual activities. Despite proposing stringent bail conditions, courts have so far denied the requests, citing potential risks. New evidence raises questions on prosecutorial claims against Combs.

Updated: 23-11-2024 00:54 IST
Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Friday, appealing for a $50-million bail as he awaits trial for sex-trafficking charges set for May 2025. Having spent 10 weeks in a Brooklyn jail, he has repeatedly been denied bail due to concerns over potential witness tampering.

Combs, 55, was dressed in a beige prison outfit at the hearing in Manhattan's federal court, where he maintained his innocence against allegations of utilizing his business for sexual abuse. His lawyers argue all activities were consensual.

The bail bid, supported by his $48-million Florida property, proposes intensive monitoring. Legal representatives argue disparate treatment compared to another case involving CEO Mike Jeffries. Combs' legal team challenges evidence presented by prosecutors as prejudicial.

