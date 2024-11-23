Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fights for Freedom: Bail Hearing Highlights Legal Drama

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Friday, appealing for a $50-million bail as he awaits trial for sex-trafficking charges set for May 2025. Having spent 10 weeks in a Brooklyn jail, he has repeatedly been denied bail due to concerns over potential witness tampering.

Combs, 55, was dressed in a beige prison outfit at the hearing in Manhattan's federal court, where he maintained his innocence against allegations of utilizing his business for sexual abuse. His lawyers argue all activities were consensual.

The bail bid, supported by his $48-million Florida property, proposes intensive monitoring. Legal representatives argue disparate treatment compared to another case involving CEO Mike Jeffries. Combs' legal team challenges evidence presented by prosecutors as prejudicial.

(With inputs from agencies.)