Rokia Traore's Extradition: A Controversial Custody Battle Unfolds

Renowned Malian singer Rokia Traore, arrested in Rome over a child custody dispute, is set to be extradited to Belgium. The Italian court's decision followed a European Court of Justice ruling favoring extradition. This case highlights an intense legal battle over her daughter's custody rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:17 IST
Rokia Traore, one of Africa's celebrated singers, has been engulfed in a complex international legal battle over the custody of her daughter. Arrested in Rome during June, Traore is now awaiting extradition to Belgium after Italy's highest court turned down her appeal.

The legal turmoil began after Traore was apprehended at Fiumicino Airport under a European arrest warrant. She was earlier given a two-year sentence in Belgium stemming from this custody conflict with her former partner, Jan Goossens.

Traore's lawyer, Maddalena Del Re, has criticized the Italian ruling, pointing out that Traore was arrested without presenting her case before the Belgian criminal court. The case, which has drawn significant media attention, underscores the challenges in international custody disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

