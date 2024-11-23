Left Menu

Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay Damages in Dublin Assault Case

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages after a jury ruled he assaulted a woman at a 2018 party. The civil trial verdict was reached at Ireland's high court. McGregor plans to appeal the decision, maintaining the encounter was consensual.

In a high-profile court case, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been found liable for the assault of a woman at a 2018 party in Dublin, with the ruling ordering him to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages. The verdict was delivered by a jury after extensive deliberation.

The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her, a claim he vehemently denied, insisting the encounter was entirely consensual. Despite McGregor's denial, the jury concurred with Hand's allegations after two weeks of testimonies and evidence presented at the civil trial.

McGregor exited the court surrounded by reporters, choosing not to comment on the outcome but indicating via social media his intent to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, Hand expressed her gratitude for the support received and encouraged other assault survivors to speak out for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

