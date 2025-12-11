Left Menu

Kerala Congress Divided Over Sexual Assault Allegations Against Expelled MLA

The Kerala Congress shows internal conflict regarding sexual assault allegations against expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. KPCC president Sunny Joseph expressed skepticism, while Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan supported the complainant. The police are investigating with different legal outcomes for Mamkootathil in two separate cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:30 IST
The Congress in Kerala is witnessing internal discord over sexual-assault allegations directed at expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The divergence of views was evident on Thursday.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph indicated suspicions about a second complaint, suggesting it was 'well-planned' and hinting at legal expertise behind the content. He questioned the simultaneous timing of its release to both media and his office, pointing to doubts within Congress circles.

In contrast, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, defended the complainant, stating there was no wrongdoing in submitting a comprehensive complaint. He urged for a police investigation to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Mamkootathil has received court protection in both cases, raising further political intrigue.

