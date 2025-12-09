Sanskrit University Professors Arrested in Sexual Assault Case
Two professors from Tirupati National Sanskrit University were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student from Odisha. The case involves blackmail using explicit videos. The university is investigating the incident while police have charged the professors under various sections. The student filed a complaint on November 24.
The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested two assistant professors from Tirupati National Sanskrit University on charges of sexually assaulting a female student. The allegations surfaced after a 27-year-old B.Ed student from Odisha filed a complaint, prompting police action.
According to the police, the victim began her studies at the university in June. Assistant professor Lakshman Kumar allegedly assaulted the student in his office, while professor A Shekhar Reddy reportedly took compromising photos and videos to blackmail and intimidate her. The victim, distressed over these incidents, revealed details that led to the arrest.
Tirupati Police registered cases under multiple sections, while the university's vice-chancellor, GSN Krishna Murthy, mentioned that a committee has been set up to probe the matter further. The counseling committee will engage with both the student and the faculty members involved to unravel the truth behind the allegations.
