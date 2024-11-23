Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Beirut as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Central District

A significant Israeli airstrike impacted central Beirut, a move in their ongoing offensive against Hezbollah, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The airstrike flattened an eight-story building and marked the fourth attack targeting this region of the capital. High-level diplomatic talks aim to mitigate the ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, a powerful Israeli airstrike struck central Beirut, amplifying tensions in the Lebanese capital as Israel continued its offensive against the Iran-supported Hezbollah group, according to security sources.

Reportedly, the attack resulted in four deaths and twenty-three injuries in the Basta neighbourhood, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar broadcaster, citing the health ministry.

This airstrike, one of four this week targeting central Beirut, escalates existing hostilities, prompting diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

