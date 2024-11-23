Tensions Escalate in Beirut as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Central District
A significant Israeli airstrike impacted central Beirut, a move in their ongoing offensive against Hezbollah, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The airstrike flattened an eight-story building and marked the fourth attack targeting this region of the capital. High-level diplomatic talks aim to mitigate the ongoing hostilities.
On Saturday, a powerful Israeli airstrike struck central Beirut, amplifying tensions in the Lebanese capital as Israel continued its offensive against the Iran-supported Hezbollah group, according to security sources.
Reportedly, the attack resulted in four deaths and twenty-three injuries in the Basta neighbourhood, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar broadcaster, citing the health ministry.
This airstrike, one of four this week targeting central Beirut, escalates existing hostilities, prompting diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.
