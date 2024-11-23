Sri Lanka Set for Local Council Elections Amid Economic Challenges

Sri Lanka is poised to hold its local council elections early next year, as announced by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. Financial constraints stemming from the economic crisis had initially delayed the process.

The elections have been pending since March 2023, but a court ruling deemed the delay a breach of fundamental rights, mandating the elections proceed without further postponement.

Some 340 local councils will participate in this election, the first nationwide local election since February 2018. The Election Commission plans to finalize details in late November.

(With inputs from agencies.)