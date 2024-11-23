Court Declares 14 as Proclaimed Offenders in Cross-border Case

In a significant legal move, a local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has declared 14 individuals, including a couple, as proclaimed offenders for allegedly crossing the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2011. Officials confirmed the court's decision, calling it a crucial step in the case.

The court of Munsiff-cum-Judicial Magistrate (first class), Kotranka, responded to an application by Kandi SHO on November 14, facilitating the attachment of the accused's properties. Identified among the accused are Mohd Aslam, his spouse Hakam Jaan, and others from the locality of Larkuti and surrounding areas.

Legal actions under relevant sections of the Egress Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance have been registered. Despite arrest warrants issued since February 16, 2012, the accused have evaded capture. The court ordered publication notices for their appearance within 30 days, emphasizing the unlikeliness of an early arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)