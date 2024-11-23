Left Menu

Court Declares 14 as Proclaimed Offenders in Cross-border Case

A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district proclaimed 14 individuals as offenders for allegedly crossing into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2011. Among them were a couple from Larkuti. The court issued arrest warrants, stating the accused are absconding and mandated publication for their appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:05 IST
Court Declares 14 as Proclaimed Offenders in Cross-border Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, a local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has declared 14 individuals, including a couple, as proclaimed offenders for allegedly crossing the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2011. Officials confirmed the court's decision, calling it a crucial step in the case.

The court of Munsiff-cum-Judicial Magistrate (first class), Kotranka, responded to an application by Kandi SHO on November 14, facilitating the attachment of the accused's properties. Identified among the accused are Mohd Aslam, his spouse Hakam Jaan, and others from the locality of Larkuti and surrounding areas.

Legal actions under relevant sections of the Egress Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance have been registered. Despite arrest warrants issued since February 16, 2012, the accused have evaded capture. The court ordered publication notices for their appearance within 30 days, emphasizing the unlikeliness of an early arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024