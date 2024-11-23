Defense Leaders Discuss Middle East Security
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz focusing on Middle East security. Key points included ensuring the safety of Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in Lebanon, underscoring the U.S. commitment to regional stability.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin engaged in a crucial dialogue with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz over the weekend, according to statements released by the Department of Defense.
During the call, Secretary Austin accentuated the significance of safeguarding the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), reflecting ongoing concerns over regional security.
This interaction highlights the United States' dedication to maintaining stability and security across Middle East territories, reaffirming its strategic alliances and objectives in the region.
