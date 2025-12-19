Left Menu

Scandal Erupts Over SHO's Alleged Assault in Kochi

A Station House Officer in Kochi has been suspended after CCTV footage revealed him slapping a pregnant woman at the police station. The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim planning legal action and more individuals coming forward with similar allegations against the officer.

Updated: 19-12-2025 09:25 IST
  • India

A Station House Officer, Prathap Chandran K J, was suspended from his duties at Aroor police station in Alappuzha following allegations of assaulting a pregnant woman in Kochi.

Footage from June 2024 surfaced, showing the SHO slapping Shymol N J during a disturbance at the police station, prompting officials to act.

The situation has escalated as other victims have accused Chandran of similar acts, casting a spotlight on police conduct in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

