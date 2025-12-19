Scandal Erupts Over SHO's Alleged Assault in Kochi
A Station House Officer in Kochi has been suspended after CCTV footage revealed him slapping a pregnant woman at the police station. The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim planning legal action and more individuals coming forward with similar allegations against the officer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A Station House Officer, Prathap Chandran K J, was suspended from his duties at Aroor police station in Alappuzha following allegations of assaulting a pregnant woman in Kochi.
Footage from June 2024 surfaced, showing the SHO slapping Shymol N J during a disturbance at the police station, prompting officials to act.
The situation has escalated as other victims have accused Chandran of similar acts, casting a spotlight on police conduct in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO
- suspension
- Kochi
- assault
- police
- incident
- CCTV
- legal action
- outrage
- Alappuzha