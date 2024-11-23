Climate Talks at a Standstill: Developing Nations Demand Action

Amid heightened tensions at the United Nations climate talks, negotiators from developing and developed nations sparred over financial commitments. The conference, held to discuss financial aid for climate adaptation, saw several delegates leaving due to dissatisfaction with current proposals.

A draft proposal circulated, pledging $300 billion annually by 2035, significantly less than the requested $1.3 trillion. The draft was met with stern opposition, particularly from African nations and small island states, who later walked out in protest.

Allegations of attrition tactics by wealthier countries have surfaced as these critical negotiations continue. Delegates express fears that richer nations may further delay meaningful agreements, potentially pushing deadlines beyond achievable limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)