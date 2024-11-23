Left Menu

Climate Talks at a Standstill: Developing Nations Demand Action

In a heated United Nations climate conference, developing nations demand substantial financial aid to combat the mounting effects of climate change. Despite proposals increasing financial commitments, tensions rise as rich nations are accused of stalling progress, leading to walkouts by frustrated delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:56 IST
Climate Talks at a Standstill: Developing Nations Demand Action
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Amid heightened tensions at the United Nations climate talks, negotiators from developing and developed nations sparred over financial commitments. The conference, held to discuss financial aid for climate adaptation, saw several delegates leaving due to dissatisfaction with current proposals.

A draft proposal circulated, pledging $300 billion annually by 2035, significantly less than the requested $1.3 trillion. The draft was met with stern opposition, particularly from African nations and small island states, who later walked out in protest.

Allegations of attrition tactics by wealthier countries have surfaced as these critical negotiations continue. Delegates express fears that richer nations may further delay meaningful agreements, potentially pushing deadlines beyond achievable limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024