Tensions Rise: EU Ambassador Recalled from Niger Amid Aid Dispute

The European Union recalls its ambassador from Niger following disputes over the handling of humanitarian aid. Niger's military accused the EU of mismanagement regarding funds for flood victims, prompting an EU rebuttal and withdrawal of its envoy for consultations in Brussels.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:42 IST
The European Union is withdrawing its ambassador from Niger due to disagreements over the management of humanitarian aid intended for flood victims. The decision, announced by the European External Action Service (EEAS), comes after Niger's military accused the EU delegation of non-transparency.

The transitional government in Niger charged the EU ambassador with improperly dividing a 1.3 million euro fund among various international NGOs, allegedly without coordination with local authorities. In response to these claims, Niger has called for an audit of the fund's administration.

Rejecting the allegations, the EEAS stated, "The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities." As a result, the ambassador has been recalled to Brussels for consultations.

