Controversy in Kodangal: CM Pledges Review of Cases Against Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to review cases against farmers involved in recent conflicts but vowed to prosecute those conspiring against officials in Kodangal. He also assured that an industrial corridor, not a pharma city, would be developed for employment, stressing a commitment to eco-friendly projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:05 IST
Telangana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced plans to reassess the legal cases against farmers linked to a recent altercation. The statement comes after an attack on officials during a public hearing for land acquisition in Lagacharla village.

Reddy emphasized the government's intention to pursue those orchestrating plots against authorities in the Kodangal constituency while reiterating a commitment to the region's development. Contrary to opposition claims, the CM asserted that the planned project is an industrial corridor focused on employment, not a 'pharma city'.

During a meeting with Left leaders, Reddy reaffirmed his resolve to foster economic growth without compromising on environmental standards. The call to revisit farmer cases was accompanied by assurances of pollution-free industrial development, aligning with demands highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the Left parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

