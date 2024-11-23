Controversy in Kodangal: CM Pledges Review of Cases Against Farmers

Amid ongoing tensions in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced plans to reassess the legal cases against farmers linked to a recent altercation. The statement comes after an attack on officials during a public hearing for land acquisition in Lagacharla village.

Reddy emphasized the government's intention to pursue those orchestrating plots against authorities in the Kodangal constituency while reiterating a commitment to the region's development. Contrary to opposition claims, the CM asserted that the planned project is an industrial corridor focused on employment, not a 'pharma city'.

During a meeting with Left leaders, Reddy reaffirmed his resolve to foster economic growth without compromising on environmental standards. The call to revisit farmer cases was accompanied by assurances of pollution-free industrial development, aligning with demands highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the Left parties.

