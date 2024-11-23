Tragedy in Delhi: Constable Killed in Night Patrol Stabbing

A Delhi Police constable, identified as 28-year-old Kiran Pal, was tragically killed during his night patrol duties in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri. The police report that three individuals attacked him, and while two have been apprehended, the third suspect remains on the run.

The police succeeded in capturing Deepak Max, 20, after an encounter with the Crime Branch. During his arrest near DDA flats, he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg when he opened fire on the officers. Separately, Krish Gupta, 18, was detained by local law enforcement in the same vicinity.

The attack occurred when Pal attempted to confront the suspects, suspected of plotting a theft, near lane number 13 in Govindpuri. Despite placing his motorcycle in the path of their scooter, the suspects resorted to violence, resulting in his fatal stabbing. The incident has prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene a meeting with senior law enforcement officials to address safety concerns.

