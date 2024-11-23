HPTDC Controversy: Workers Demand Leadership Change Amid Closure Orders
In the wake of the high court's decision to close several loss-making HPTDC hotels, the employees' union has called for the removal of Chairman RS Bali. Alleging a bid to privatize government properties, the union has urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene directly.
The union, representing the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation workers, voiced these concerns publicly, asserting that only the occupancy details—rather than comprehensive revenue streams—were taken into account in the court's decision. They plan to file an appeal to include data from diverse income channels like events and day visitors.
While the court allowed nine hotels to remain operational until March 2025, the union demands all hotels receive this extension and also seeks a Rs 50 crore grant to support the ailing tourism sector. The court clarified it was not reversing its decision entirely but permitting a temporary continuation of operations for select properties.
