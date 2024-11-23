Left Menu

HPTDC Controversy: Workers Demand Leadership Change Amid Closure Orders

Following a court order to shut down several loss-making hotels, the HPTDC workers' union demands the removal of chairman RS Bali, accusing a conspiracy to privatize properties. The union plans to appeal, stressing unsubmitted income sources, and seeks a grant for tourism continuity, while nine hotels stay operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the high court's decision to close several loss-making HPTDC hotels, the employees' union has called for the removal of Chairman RS Bali. Alleging a bid to privatize government properties, the union has urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene directly.

The union, representing the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation workers, voiced these concerns publicly, asserting that only the occupancy details—rather than comprehensive revenue streams—were taken into account in the court's decision. They plan to file an appeal to include data from diverse income channels like events and day visitors.

While the court allowed nine hotels to remain operational until March 2025, the union demands all hotels receive this extension and also seeks a Rs 50 crore grant to support the ailing tourism sector. The court clarified it was not reversing its decision entirely but permitting a temporary continuation of operations for select properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

