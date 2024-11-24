Left Menu

Fatal Encounter: Delhi Police Constable's Death Avenged

A Delhi Police constable, Kiran Pal, was fatally stabbed by three assailants during patrol. Two, Deepak Max and Krish Gupta, were arrested. The third, Raghav, was killed after a gunfight with police in Sangam Vihar when he resisted arrest and opened fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:29 IST
Fatal Encounter: Delhi Police Constable's Death Avenged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police constable lost his life after being stabbed during a night patrol. The incident occurred when Constable Kiran Pal confronted three individuals riding a scooty in southeast Delhi. The attackers, using stones, tried escaping but the constable intercepted them.

Two of the accused, Deepak Max and Krish Gupta, were captured later that day. However, the primary assassin, Raghav, eluded capture initially but was traced to Sangam Vihar.

Special Cell and Narcotics Cell operatives located Raghav, who resisted arrest by firing at the officers. In defense, police shot back, fatally wounding Raghav. He succumbed to injuries at ESIC Hospital, Okhla. A pistol was recovered, showing the severity of the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024