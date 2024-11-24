Fatal Encounter: Delhi Police Constable's Death Avenged

A Delhi Police constable lost his life after being stabbed during a night patrol. The incident occurred when Constable Kiran Pal confronted three individuals riding a scooty in southeast Delhi. The attackers, using stones, tried escaping but the constable intercepted them.

Two of the accused, Deepak Max and Krish Gupta, were captured later that day. However, the primary assassin, Raghav, eluded capture initially but was traced to Sangam Vihar.

Special Cell and Narcotics Cell operatives located Raghav, who resisted arrest by firing at the officers. In defense, police shot back, fatally wounding Raghav. He succumbed to injuries at ESIC Hospital, Okhla. A pistol was recovered, showing the severity of the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)