Gunman Killed, Police Injured in Amman Shooting Near Israeli Embassy

A gunman is dead and three police officers are injured following a shooting incident near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan. The assailant opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood, which prompted a swift response from law enforcement, state media reported.

Jordanian Government Communications Minister Mohamed Momani described the act as a terrorist attack that specifically targeted the country's public security forces, emphasizing that investigations are underway. Security forces had initially cordoned off the heavily monitored area near the embassy, known for its frequent anti-Israel protests.

In response to the incident, police advised residents to remain indoors as they conducted searches for other potential threats. The shooting underscores ongoing tensions, particularly given Jordan's history with Israel and the widespread disapproval of the peace treaty among the Jordanian population, a significant number of whom are of Palestinian descent.

(With inputs from agencies.)