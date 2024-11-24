Left Menu

Gunman Killed, Police Injured in Amman Shooting Near Israeli Embassy

A gunman was killed and three policemen injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan. The attack has been classified as a terror incident targeting public security forces. Investigations are ongoing, as tensions in the region remain high due to the conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:05 IST
Gunman Killed, Police Injured in Amman Shooting Near Israeli Embassy
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A gunman is dead and three police officers are injured following a shooting incident near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan. The assailant opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood, which prompted a swift response from law enforcement, state media reported.

Jordanian Government Communications Minister Mohamed Momani described the act as a terrorist attack that specifically targeted the country's public security forces, emphasizing that investigations are underway. Security forces had initially cordoned off the heavily monitored area near the embassy, known for its frequent anti-Israel protests.

In response to the incident, police advised residents to remain indoors as they conducted searches for other potential threats. The shooting underscores ongoing tensions, particularly given Jordan's history with Israel and the widespread disapproval of the peace treaty among the Jordanian population, a significant number of whom are of Palestinian descent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024