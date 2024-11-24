Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

Ukraine's air defence units destroyed more than 10 Russia drones that were targeting Kyiv in an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's military said on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the attack, Kyiv's military administration posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:02 IST
Ukraine's air defence units destroyed more than 10 Russia drones that were targeting Kyiv in an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's military said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the attack, Kyiv's military administration posted on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian military said its air defences downed 50 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight across Ukrainian regions. The air force said on the Telegram messenger it lost track of 19 drones and four more are still in the air.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence units in operation. "The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were flying in different directions towards Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city lasted for more than three hours."

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.

