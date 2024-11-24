Iran's Crucial Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva

Iran is set to hold pivotal nuclear talks with Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union in Geneva on November 29, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency. The discussions are aimed at addressing the longstanding nuclear impasse.

The Iranian government, under the leadership of President Masoud Pezeshkian, is anticipated to actively seek a resolution to the nuclear stalemate with European powers and the EU.

This diplomatic effort comes ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the urgency of these talks to secure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)