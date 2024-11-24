Left Menu

Iran's Crucial Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva

Iran plans to engage in nuclear discussions with Britain, France, Germany, and the EU in Geneva on November 29. The talks aim to resolve nuclear issues ahead of the U.S. presidential transition, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian leading the efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:32 IST
Iran's Crucial Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Iran is set to hold pivotal nuclear talks with Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union in Geneva on November 29, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency. The discussions are aimed at addressing the longstanding nuclear impasse.

The Iranian government, under the leadership of President Masoud Pezeshkian, is anticipated to actively seek a resolution to the nuclear stalemate with European powers and the EU.

This diplomatic effort comes ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the urgency of these talks to secure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024