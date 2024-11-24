Tragic Collision Claims Life of Police Constable in Rajasthan
A police constable, Ram Singh Meena, lost his life in a tragic accident when his motorcycle collided with a tractor in Dausa, Rajasthan. He was on duty, heading to serve a notice. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by attending doctors.
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a police constable in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday. Officials reported that the incident involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tractor.
The deceased, identified as Ram Singh Meena, aged 50, was stationed at Bandikui police station. He was en route to serve a legal notice when the unfortunate accident occurred.
After the collision, Meena, who sustained critical injuries, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was declared deceased upon arrival, police confirmed.
