Tragic Collision Claims Life of Police Constable in Rajasthan

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a police constable in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday. Officials reported that the incident involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tractor.

The deceased, identified as Ram Singh Meena, aged 50, was stationed at Bandikui police station. He was en route to serve a legal notice when the unfortunate accident occurred.

After the collision, Meena, who sustained critical injuries, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was declared deceased upon arrival, police confirmed.

