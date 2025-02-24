Tragic Accident: Speeding Tractor Claims Lives of Three Labourers
Three labourers lost their lives and one was injured in a tragic accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley. The incident occurred while the labourers were returning home. Police are investigating the matter, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination and efforts underway to apprehend the driver.
Three labourers were tragically killed and another was injured when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over them on Monday evening, authorities reported.
The incident happened as the workers were returning home, with the out-of-control vehicle causing immediate devastation. Passersby quickly alerted police and emergency services.
Police have begun an investigation, taking the tractor into custody and identifying the deceased as Ashu, Gulshan, and Geetam. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for this fatal accident.
