Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Speeding Tractor Claims Lives of Three Labourers

Three labourers lost their lives and one was injured in a tragic accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley. The incident occurred while the labourers were returning home. Police are investigating the matter, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination and efforts underway to apprehend the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:34 IST
Tragic Accident: Speeding Tractor Claims Lives of Three Labourers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were tragically killed and another was injured when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over them on Monday evening, authorities reported.

The incident happened as the workers were returning home, with the out-of-control vehicle causing immediate devastation. Passersby quickly alerted police and emergency services.

Police have begun an investigation, taking the tractor into custody and identifying the deceased as Ashu, Gulshan, and Geetam. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025