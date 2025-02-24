Tragic Accident: Speeding Tractor Claims Lives of Three Labourers

Three labourers were tragically killed and another was injured when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over them on Monday evening, authorities reported.

The incident happened as the workers were returning home, with the out-of-control vehicle causing immediate devastation. Passersby quickly alerted police and emergency services.

Police have begun an investigation, taking the tractor into custody and identifying the deceased as Ashu, Gulshan, and Geetam. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)